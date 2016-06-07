Fender strikes a new chord with Rock Band developer Harmonix

The makers of Rock Band and Fender have announced a new deal that will see the iconic guitars continue to appear in the music game series for the next 10 years.

Fender guitars have become the ultimate image of rock thanks to legendary musicians from Jimmy Hendrix and Eric Clapton to Eric Johnson and Bruce Springsteen. Harmonix on the other hand created a gaming revolution in the form of the music games series Guitar Hero and Rock Band allowing anyone to jump in and play along with their favourite tracks from all across the rock world.

The Rock Band series has included Fender guitars for some time to increase the authenticity of the game’s experience and the new deal will see the legendary guitars like the Fender Stratocaster and Precision Bass continue to appear in Rock Band games until 2027.

“We are pleased to continue our successful relationship with Harmonix. Harmonix continues to impress us with their attention to detail and precision in faithfully recreating our classic instruments,” said Fender’s Marc Van Vleet. “The experience they create of being a rock star ensures their global audience feels the passion and excitement of being in a band when they strap on a Rock Band guitar or bass.”

Rock Band 4 is the current game in the series and is available for PS4 and Xbox One. For fans of the series it is completely compatible with all of the content released for Rock Band, Rock Band 2 and Rock Band 3.