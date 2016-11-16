Ebbot Lundberg Releases Trippy New Video For To Be Continued

Former Soundtrack Of Our Lives frontman Ebbot Lundberg releases his brand new album, For The Ages To Come, on December 2.

Having previously released There’s Only One Of Us Here in 2012 (for the art project (In)Visible Dialogues) and On The Other Side Of Light with The New Alchemy a year later, this latest offering is being released under the title of Ebbot Lundberg & The Indigo Children. The album was produced by Lundberg and taps into a 60s psychedelic vibe, as evidenced by the promo video for To Be Continued.

“The Indigo Children actually supported SOOL a few years ago,” explains Lundberg, “They astounded us with their sheer energy. When it came to deciding who I wanted to work with on this record, there was only one option in my mind… This represents where I am, and where I am going. It is the first album, but certainly not the last.”

Lundberg is also collaborating with members of Spiritualized and legendary producer Butch Vig on a project which will hopefully see the light of day. In the meantime he undertakes a short European tour in December in support of the new record including a show at London’s Garage.

He will pay:

Germany Bielefeld Forum - Dec 1

Germany Hamburg Molotow/Skybar - Dec 2

Netherlands Nijmegen Marelyn Dootrossje - Dec 3

London Garage (upstairs) - Dec 4

Tickets for the Garage show are available here.