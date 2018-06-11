Download 2018: Patchwatch Photo Gallery

With a tradition that dates back to the middle ages, the humble Battle Jacket is as much part of Download Festival tradition as getting sunburned or getting soaked (delete where appropriate).

Previous Patchwatches:

This year we once again scouted the circuit looking for the very best in heavy metal tailoring, from the well-worn to the newly embroidered, from freshly laundered to patchouli-drenched. the And once again, we weren't disappointed.