Now Donald Trump is singing Alice In Chains’ Man In The Box, because of course he is

By

Trump meets grunge courtesy of mad YouTube scientist Lars von Retriever

The Donald Trump presidency has given the world many things - many, many bigly things – but among the greatest of all is the seemingly endless stream of cut’n’splice videos involving the POTUS ‘singing’ classic metal and rock songs such as System Of A Down’s Chop Suey and Iron Maiden’s Run To The Hills.

Lars von Retriever, the prankster behind the whole thing, has served up his latest  genius-level mash-up, this one involving The Donald intoning Alice In Chains’ classic 1990 single Man In The Box.

It’s brilliant, naturally – though the line “buried in my shit” my be a little to close to home in the run-up to the Presidential election later this year.

Check it out for yourself below. And Mr von Retriever, once again we salute you!

