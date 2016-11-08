District 97 Launch Subscription Site

Chicago prog rockers District 97 have launched their own subscription service on their website.

Fans that sign up to Inside The Vault will have access to exclusive audio and video material, which they access by paying either a monthly or yearly fee. Band leader and drummer Jonathan Schang explains: ““Incredibly, the story of District 97 began 10 years ago in the Fall of 2006. In addition to the official albums we’ve released in that time, we’ve amassed a ton of very interesting audio and video recordings that we think our fans and lovers of progressive music will really enjoy. So, we’ve decided to invite everyone “inside the vault” so they can get to know the band on a much deeper level. It’s an extremely affordable way to get exclusive content from us every month, as well as to help make sure we go forward making new music and touring for another 10 years or more!”

There is currently a free trial available in the run up to the release of the first edition, which will feature the very first District 97 song, To Catch A Predator, a sample of which can be heard below. Fans can sign up to Inside The Vault by heading to the band’s website.