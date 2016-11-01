Distorted Harmony Release Lyric Video For Children Of Red

Distorted Harmony have released a new lyric video for their track Children Of Red.

In the song, taken from the band’s second album Chain Reaction, the Israeli prog meatless take aim at the hardships placed on citizens living under communist regimes. The band’s keyboard player Yoav Efron explains: “Simply put, Chain Reaction is a collection of “things that pisses me off”. The fact that we have a country like North Korea in our world pisses me off. The hypocritical Communist regimes (old and current) piss me off. I could talk for hours, explaining my hate for all of the above, but I honestly can’t remember when I became “fascinated” by them, I just knew I had to do something.”

Distorted Harmony appeared at ProgPower Europe earlier this year and will also appear at Tel Aviv’s Dh Festival in January as well as appearing at ProgPower USA in 2017. The band are currently working on the follow up to Chain Reaction.