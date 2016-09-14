Diamond Head have filmed a video on a military base, and it's epic

NWOBM icons Diamond Head have released a video for All The Reasons You Live, taken from their self-titled album, which was released in March as the follow-up to 2007’s What’s in Your Head?
“Out of all the tracks on the album this one is my favourite,” says guitarist Brian Tatler. “We spent some time searching for the right location and found The Hush House at Bentwaters Parks. It was perfect — it was a military base and just echoed the songs feel.”
The album is the first to feature vocalist Rasmus Born Anderson, who joined the band in 2014 to perform in live shows. “I had no interest in doing another record,” says Tatler, “but after working with Ras on the 2014 European tour that suddenly changed. I wanted to make a record with him. He’s a confident singer and he’s not trying to fill anyone’s shoes.”
Diamond Head start a UK and Ireland tour later this month, before heading to the US in October. All dates are listed below.
Diamond Head tour dates
US Tour dates
Nov 02: Slim’s, San Francisco C
Nov 03: Whiskey, Hollywood CA
Nov 04: LVCS, Las Vegas NV
Nov 05: Brick By Brick, San Diego CA
Nov 10: Grizzly Hall, Austin TX
Nov 11: Concert Pub North, Houston TX
Nov 12: The Korova, San Antonio , TX
Nov 13: Trees, Dallas TX
Nov 17: Sellersville Theater, Sellersville PA
Nov 18: Fish Head Cantina, Baltimore MD
Nov 19: The Chance, Poughkeepsie NY
Nov 20: Webster Hall’s Marlin Room, New York NY
Nov 21: Bug Jar, Rochester NY
Nov 22: Katacombes, Montreal QC
Nov 23: Brass Monkey, Ottawa ON
Nov 24: Garrison, Toronto O
Nov 25: Token Lounge, Detroit MI
Nov 26: Tailgators, Chicago IL
Nov 27: Metal Grill, Milwaukee WI