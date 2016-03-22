Diamond Head issue trailer for self-titled album

Diamond Head have released a video trailer for their upcoming seventh album.
The self-titled effort arrives on March 11 and is the first to feature new vocalist Rasmus Bom Andersen.
Mainman Brian Tatler previously said: “Ras has certainly renewed the energy. I had no interest in doing a record – but after working with Ras on the European tour, that suddenly changed.
“I wanted to make a record with him. He’s a confident singer and he’s not trying to fill anyone’s shoes.”
In the trailer, Tatler also reveals the band will hit the road from April.
Diamond Head tracklist
- Bones
- Shout At The Devil
- Set My Soul On Fire
- See You Rise
- All The Reasons You Live
- Wizards Sleeve
- Our Time Is Now
- Speed
- Blood On My Hands
- Diamonds
- Silence
Diamond Head 2016 tour dates
Apr 22: Swindon Level 3, UK
Apr 23: Crumlin The Patriot, UK
Apr 30: Northwich Memorial Court, UK
May 01: Telford The Haygate, UK
May 07: Razzet L-Ahmar, Malta
May 11: Ibiza Hard Rock Hell Road Trip, Spain
Jun 05: Alvesta Muskelrock Tyrolen, Sweden
Jun 08: Solvesborg Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 18: Daun Der Detze Rockt, Germany
Jul 30: Barnet Rugby Club, UK
Aug 12: Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Aug 18: Bilston The Robin 2, UK
Aug 27: Andalusia Skull Of Metal Fest, Spain
Sep 17: Puchersreuth Storm Crusher Festival, Germany