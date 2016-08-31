Counting Days release new video for Beaten & Scarred

It’s been a big year for metalcore mobsters Counting Days. Fresh off the back of releasing their debut album Liberated Sounds at the end of 2015, they have recruited former Bring Me The Horizon guitarist Curtis Ward and this summer they played Download festival – which you can see here in their new video!

Recorded at Download festival and on tour with the likes of Architects, Hacktivist and Crossfaith, Beaten & Scarred is a glimpse into life on the road for a fledgling British metal band (with a few London cityscapes thrown in for good measure).

Speaking to Hammer about the song, guitarist Charlie Wilson says “The lyrics are about how people in the United Kingdom have the ability to bounce back from harder times and strive for a peaceful and multicultural society.”

Counting Days are touring the UK at the following dates:

20 Sept: Exchange, Bristol

21 Sept: Boston Music Rooms, London

22 Sept: Joiners, Southampton

24 Sept: Sound Control, Manchester

24 Sept: Festivile, The Leadmill, Sheffield

Counting Days are on a mission to make amends and kick some ass