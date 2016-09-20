Confessions Of A Traitor premiere Illuminating The Night video

Southern metallic hardcore marauders Confessions Of A Traitor are premiering their new video for Illuminating The Night exclusively with Metal Hammer. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming EP Illuminate, available on iTunes now.

Speaking to Hammer about the song, in a somewhat cryptic fashion, frontman Stephen MacConville says “Limits, like fears, are often an illusion. Sometimes we lose ourselves or a loved one and it takes time to find yourself. But to live, we must step out of the darkness by being the light.”

Watch the video below.

Confessions Of A Traitor are holding an EP release show on September 22 at the Fighting Cocks in Kingston.