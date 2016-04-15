Classic Rock 223: News & Regulars

Trending

Welcome back Black Mountain ... the ultimate Steve Marriott buyer's guide ... the story behind Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like A Lady)' ... US election fears and escaped testicles with Black Sto

Vodun

All the news and regulars from the new issue of Classic Rock.

High Hopes: The Bonnevilles – "The hard-ass blues musician in me was coming out"

Welcome Back: The Treatment – Saved By 'The Voice'?

Raw Power: The Moon Headphone Amp – Lunar Tunes, Stellar Sound

Welcome Back: Lee Aaron – The Queen Of Metal Returns

Buried Treasure: Salem Mass's underground, 'satanic' majesty

Welcome Back: Black Mountain – Psychedelic Canadians with soul

The Story Behind The Song: 'Dude (Looks Like A Lady)' by Aerosmith

Black Stone Cherry: “Gene Simmons says rock is dead. We prove it’s not, man!”

Buyer's Guide: Steve Marriott - the genius behind the Small Faces and Humble Pie

Live preview: Yes

Live preview: Flamin' Groovies

Live preview: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Live preview: Zakk Wylde

Live preview: Buck & Evans

Heavy Load: Donovan

Classic Rock 223: The New Issue!