Chris Squire Honoured With Plaque At London Hotel

Hotel owner and good friend Mark Fuller names room after ‘The Fish’ and honours Squire with plaque

Late Yes bassist Chris Squire has been honoured with a plaque at London’s Sanctum Hotel, as well as having a room named after him. Hotel owner Mark Fuller, a great friend of Chris’, took the step of placing a plaque to honour Squire outside the Soho hotel he owns, as well as naming room 401 ‘The Fish Tank’, the name Squire would afford any hotel room he stayed in around the world. The plaque plays on ‘The Late’ Chris Squire, a tongue-in-cheek joke referring to the musician’s legendary tardiness.

Sanctum Hotel's 'The Fish Tank', named in honour of Chris Squire (Image: © Kevin Nixon)

Previously Squire had been honoured in a memorial service at The Queen’s Chapel Of The Savoy just off The Strand in central London. Squire had been christened at the chapel, one of the very few churches in the land under the jurisdiction of the reigning monarch rather than a bishop, and his grandmother had been a flower-arranger there.

The Order of Service (Image: © Jerry Ewing)

The service was attended by members of Squire’s family, current Yes members Alan White, Steve Howe and Geoff Downes, ex-Yes members Bill Bruford and Trevor Horn, members of Squire’s pre-Yes band The Syn, fellow-bassist Nick Beggs, Fuller and many of Squire’s immense body of friends. Poignantly Squire’s original choirmaster Barry Rose was also in attendance, and the service featured a 1960 recording of The Choir of St. Andrew’s Church, Kingsbury’s rendition of Ave Verum Corpus, conducted by Rose and featuring a young Squire.