This week’s Record Of The Week is Blood Brothers by Oceans Ate Alaska. With the saturation of metalcore bands in the scene right now, everything can often end up sounding similar. But what I love about these guys is that they’re not afraid to create their own sound by adding in progressive elements. Blood Brothers is a song that continuously evolves. They totally won me over when they recently supported The Word Alive and completely owned the show with so much confidence and skill.

Fearless Records, who’ve been home to At The Drive-In, Pierce The Veil and Motionless In White, know a good thing when they see it and signed the band this year. They are a name to watch out for, so look out for their debut album when it’s released early next year. So, here is Breaking Bands’ Record Of The Week, Oceans Ate Alaska - Blood Brothers.

Sophie K x

