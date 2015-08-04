Blood Red Throne show their Patriotic Hatred

A reliable source of death metal purity since the late ‘90s, Norway’s Blood Red Throne have consistently pulled off that neat trick of honouring old school values while embracing the precise crunch of contemporary extremism.

As a result, they have a cult following among death metal diehards and a formidable reputation as one of the genre’s most unerringly brutal and destructive bands. Nothing much seems to have changed on the new BRT album, Union Of Flesh And Machine, particularly if the video for first glimpse Patriotic Hatred is any indication. This is the most invigorating kind of controlled violence, wherein ludicrous tempos and supreme aggression collide in a shower of broken teeth and scorched blood. Death fucking metal, basically.