Beyerdynamic Amiron Home headphones review

These open-back headphones aren’t cheap but you’ll get what you pay for. The Beyerdynamic Amiron Home offer fantastic comfort and sound quality, while they'll also bring a sense of luxury to your listening experience.

Going to gigs is exciting, but if standing in a sweaty crowd just isn’t for you, then listening to your favourite artist on a set of headphones in the comfort of your living room is probably the next best thing. If you’re nodding your head in agreement, then you might be interested in the Beyerdynamic Amiron Home headphones. Launched in 2017, these open-back, over-ear headphones offer what the German manufacturer describes as “an authentic concert experience” even when you’re slumped on the sofa in your dressing gown and slippers.

But do they really? Obviously, a pair of headphones could never deliver the thrill of actually seeing your idols on stage, but how capable are these ear-speakers at giving you the kind of aural excitement you'd get at a real-life gig? Join us as we find out.

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home review: Design

Caressing these headphones, one word immediately sprung to mind: luxurious. Handmade in Germany, the Beyerdynamic Amiron Home headphones look and feel like a product costing hundreds of pounds/dollars. With their combination of brushed aluminium and high-quality plastic, they’re tough enough to withstand your virtual mosh pit. But, thanks to their sumptuous headband and ear pads – both cloaked in a moisture-regulating micro-velour – they’re anything but hard on the ears. While these headphones aren’t especially light at 340g (12oz), the weight distribution is perfectly balanced, making them super-comfy, even for those longer listening sessions.

As previously mentioned, these are open-back headphones, which means the music you listen to will escape into your surroundings. This generally provides a more ambient listening experience, giving the impression that you’re hearing music in a room (or concert hall) rather than in your head. Just be aware you’re likely to disturb your partner, mum or anyone else who happens to be nearby.

The Beyerdynamic Amiron Home headphones offer wired listening only, with a 3m detachable cable provided in the box. If you prefer your music untethered, you might want to consider the Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless (opens in new tab) headphones – more about those further down the page.

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home review: Features

There are no fancy mod cons with these headphones; no voice assistance, phone calling or active noise cancellation. Instead, Beyerdynamic has channeled its energies into providing the best possible audio performance. Integrated into these headphones is the company’s tried and trusted Tesla technology, in which a strong magnetic field is employed to transform electric signals into precise sound. For these headphones, the technology has been refined, with the German company claiming that unwanted vibrations have been reduced to “an absolute minimum”.

These 250-ohm headphones also support Hi-Res Audio, which will be music to the ears of anyone who likes to listen to their favourite tunes in exquisite detail. However, it's worth noting that high-impedance headphones such as these tend to require an headphone amp to provide any real oomph, meaning they’re not ideal for plugging into a phone or laptop.

One final feature of these headphones is the inclusion of a hard case – a handy accessory to have if you’re planning on taking them on your travels and want to keep them in tip-top condition.

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home review: Sound

While going to live music can be a lot of fun, the sound quality isn't always the most refined. That’s not something you could say about these headphones, though. Putting on a track from Dire Straits’ classic Making Movies album (in Hi-Res Audio), I was captivated by the clarity of the reproduction, and found myself able to pick out each instrument with ease.

The delivery isn’t as exuberant as some headphones I've tried, but that’s testament to the Beyerdynamic Amiron Home's class. Each frequency is handled with sophistication and confidence; bass lines are warm and tight, while piano and guitar sound smooth and slick. I'm not sure I'd liken the overall experience to being at a gig – but when all’s said and done, that’s probably not a bad thing.

Beyerdynamic Amiron Home review: The alternatives

If you prefer untethered listening, then you might want to look at the Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless (opens in new tab). These closed-back headphones are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity (offering up to 30 hours of listening from a single charge), and enable you to optimise the sound according to your own unique hearing ability.

Like the idea of open-back headphones but don’t want to splash out on the Beyerdynamic Amiron Home? Well, the Beyerdynamic DT 900 PRO X (opens in new tab) are much less taxing on the wallet but come with a brand-new STELLAR.45 transducer for improved sound, as well as 48 ohms of impedance, making them a great choice for those wishing to hook up to their phone or tablet.

