Aerosmith: The TeamRock Archives

The making of classic albums. Interviews. The stories behind the songs. All the Aerosmith we can find in the TeamRock Archives…

Welcome to TeamRock’s Aerosmith Archives. Below you’ll find links to a wealth of stories on one of rock’s greatest bands. Check back to see more articles as we add them.

Aerosmith personally dissect their classic albums

Aerosmith: "We've been putting up with Steven's bullshit for 40 years…"

Steven Tyler: a little bit country, a little bit rock'n'roll

Aerosmith: "They're the wonder years because we wonder what happened!"

INTERVIEW: Aerosmith on chaos, coke, and cleaning up.

The 10 best Aerosmith songs you may have overlooked

Dear Aerosmith: this is why farewell tours suck

Aerosmith: How We Made Toys In The Attic

Brad Whitford Q&A: “Aerosmith is a colossal pain in the ass”

The Top 10 Best Aerosmith Videos

The Story Behind The Song: 'Dude (Looks Like A Lady)' by Aerosmith

TEAMROCK+ EXCLUSIVE: Aerosmith – The Story Behind Sweet Emotion

Buyer's Guide: Aerosmith

Aerosmith Quiz

The Story Behind The Song: Walk This Way by Run-DMC

Every Song On Aerosmith’s Toys In The Attic Ranked From Worst To Best

Why I Love... Aerosmith by Danny Worsnop, We Are Harlot

Aerosmith: Music From Another Dimension

Religion: Steven Tyler