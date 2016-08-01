Aerosmith: The TeamRock Archives

Welcome to TeamRock’s Aerosmith Archives. Below you’ll find links to a wealth of stories on one of rock’s greatest bands. Check back to see more articles as we add them.
Aerosmith personally dissect their classic albums
Aerosmith: "We've been putting up with Steven's bullshit for 40 years…"
Steven Tyler: a little bit country, a little bit rock'n'roll
Aerosmith: "They're the wonder years because we wonder what happened!"
INTERVIEW: Aerosmith on chaos, coke, and cleaning up.
The 10 best Aerosmith songs you may have overlooked
Dear Aerosmith: this is why farewell tours suck
Aerosmith: How We Made Toys In The Attic
Brad Whitford Q&A: “Aerosmith is a colossal pain in the ass”
The Top 10 Best Aerosmith Videos
The Story Behind The Song: 'Dude (Looks Like A Lady)' by Aerosmith
TEAMROCK+ EXCLUSIVE: Aerosmith – The Story Behind Sweet Emotion
The Story Behind The Song: Walk This Way by Run-DMC
Every Song On Aerosmith’s Toys In The Attic Ranked From Worst To Best
Why I Love... Aerosmith by Danny Worsnop, We Are Harlot
Aerosmith: Music From Another Dimension