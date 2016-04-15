Is this the end of AC/DC, now Axl is the last man standing? And what about those Axl rumours? Plus, we look back album-by-album at the legacy of this incredible band.

AC/DC: Is This The End?

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young – the lost interview

AC/DC: The Final Salute – The First Steps

AC/DC: The Final Salute – High Voltage & Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

AC/DC: The Final Salute – Powerage & If You Want Blood

AC/DC: The Final Salute – Highway To Hell

AC/DC: The Final Salute – Back In Black & For Those About To Rock We Salute You

AC/DC: The Final Salute – Flick Of The Switch & Fly On The Wall

AC/DC: The Final Salute – Who Made Who & Blow Up Your Video

AC/DC: The Final Salute – The Razors Edge, Ballbreaker & Stiff Upper Lip

AC/DC: Why Black Ice and Rock Or Bust are the perfect way to end it all