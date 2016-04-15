Is this the end of AC/DC, now Axl is the last man standing? And what about those Axl rumours? Plus, we look back album-by-album at the legacy of this incredible band.
AC/DC’s Malcolm Young – the lost interview
AC/DC: The Final Salute – The First Steps
AC/DC: The Final Salute – High Voltage & Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
AC/DC: The Final Salute – Powerage & If You Want Blood
AC/DC: The Final Salute – Highway To Hell
AC/DC: The Final Salute – Back In Black & For Those About To Rock We Salute You
AC/DC: The Final Salute – Flick Of The Switch & Fly On The Wall
AC/DC: The Final Salute – Who Made Who & Blow Up Your Video
AC/DC: The Final Salute – The Razors Edge, Ballbreaker & Stiff Upper Lip
AC/DC: Why Black Ice and Rock Or Bust are the perfect way to end it all