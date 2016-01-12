Abbath premiere debut album

Heavy metal needs it heroes. Few contemporary figures cast such a formidable shadow across the populous metallic plains as Abbath, former frontman with Norwegian black metal legends and icons Immortal and now, with his customary zeal, leader of his own titular crew. Metal Hammer is proud to premiere Abbath’s eponymous debut solo album, not just because it will rip you several new arseholes and shatter your spine with some of the most Herculean, frostbitten riffing and epic, pitch-black grandeur ever committed to tape, but also because the great man embodies the feral spirit of heavy music far better than most.

From the rampaging blasts and spiteful, dissonant attack of opener At War and the overpowering squall of Winter Bane through to the succinct bombast of Ashes Of The Damned and the synapse-torching intensity of closing track Eternal, Abbath is an explosive introduction to what happens when an idiosyncratic talent is compelled to redefine their own art while consolidating everything that made him great in the first place. Play it loud and watch as the heavens disintegrate and a new dark power takes to the throne.

Abbath is released worldwide on January 22nd, and can be pre-ordered now.

Abbath Tour Dates

Jan 23: London (UK) The Forum

Jan 24: Athens (GR) Kytarro

Jan 25: Thessaloniki (GR) Eightball

Jan 26: Sofia (BG) Mixtape 5

Jan 28: Brasov (RO) Club Rockstadt

Jan 29: København (DK) Amager Bio (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Jan 30: Götenborg (SE) Traedgarn (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Jan 31: Stockholm (SE) Arenan (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 02: Hamburg (DE) Markthalle (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 03: Berlin (DE) Astra (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 04: Praha (CZ) Meetfactory (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 05: Essen (DE) Weststadthalle (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 06: Utrecht (NL) Tivoli (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 07: Antwerp (BE) Trix (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 09: Paris (FR) La Cigale (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 10: Fribourg (CH) Fri-Son (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 11: Trezzo sull´Adda (IT ) Live Club (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 12: Pratteln (CH) Z 7 (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 13: München (DE) Backstage (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 14: Ljubljana (SI) Kino Siska (+Behemoth + Inquisition + Entombed AD)

Feb 15: Wien (AT) Szene

Feb 16: Warszawa (PL) Proxima

Feb 17: Moscow (RU) Volta

Feb 18: St. Petersburg (RU) Zal Ozhidaniya

Feb 20: Bergen (NO) Blastfest

Mar 17: Baltimore, MD (US) Baltimore Soundstage (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 18: Charlotte, NC (US) Amos’ Southend (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 19: Atlanta, GA (US) The Masquerade (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 20: Ybor City, FL (US) The Ritz Ybor (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 22: Dallas, TX (US) Gas Monkey Live! (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 23: Austin, TX (US) Emo’s (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 25: Scottsdale, AZ (US) Live Wire (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 26: San Diego, CA (US) The Observatory North Park (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 27: Santa Ana, CA (US) The Observatory (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation

Mar 28: Los Angeles, CA (US) The Regent Theater DTLA (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 29: San Francisco, CA (US) The Regency Ballroom (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Mar 31: Portland, OR (US) Roseland Theatre (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 01: Seattle, WA (US) El Corazon (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 02: Vancouver, BC (CA) Commodore Ballroom (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 05: Denver, CO (US) Gothic Theatre (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 06: Lawrence, KS (US) Granada Theater (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation

Apr 07: Minneapolis, MN (US) Mill City Nights (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 08: Chicago, IL (US) Metro (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 09: Cleveland, OH (US) Agora Ballroom (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 10: Toronto, ON (CA) The Opera House (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 12: New York, NY (US) Webster Hall (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 14: Boston, MA (US) Royale (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Apr 15: Philadelphia, PA (US) Union Transfer (+High on Fire +Skeletonwitch +Tribulation)

Jun 18: Clisson (FR) Hellfest (exact date tbc)

Jun 19: Dessel (BE) Graspop Open Air (exact date tbc)

Jul 08: Viveiro (ES) Resurrection Fest (exact date tbc)