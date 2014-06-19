Trending

A ton of interviews from the Metal Hammer Golden Gods winners

By Metal Hammer  

We sat down with the Golden Gods winners on Monday night

Best New Band, presented by Vans: Devil You Know

Dimebag Darrell Shredder, presented by Olympus: Misha Mansoor of Periphery

Breakthrough Artist, presented by Hobgoblin: Of Mice & Men

Best Underground Band, presented by World Of Tanks: Wardruna

Best Live Band, presented by Ticketmaster: Killswitch Engage

Global Metal Act, presented by Metal Matters: Orphaned Land and Khalas

Riff Lord, presented by Century Media: Mark Tremonti

Inspiration, presented by Universal Strategic Marketing: Hanoi Rocks

Icon, presented by Kraken Rum: Michael Schenker

Spirit Of Hammer, presented by Jägermeister: David Prowse – Darth Vader

The Golden God, presented by Orange Amplification: Mikael Åkerfeldt

