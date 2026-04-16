Led Zeppelin Quiz: The beginnings of the legend

Few bands arrived with the force or mystery of Led Zeppelin. When Jimmy Page – desiring more than the regular work of a successful London session musician – assembled the group in 1968, few could have predicted just how quickly they would reshape rock music.

The late 60s had already delivered much: The Beatles, the Stones, folk rock, the blues boom and psychedelia. But Zeppelin brought something heavier, darker and more electrifying. They were like their predecessors, but also completely unlike them. They were more majestic. It was as if they arrived on pedestals. The 70s? In truth, they started the day Zeppelin released their debut album in January 1969, a full 12 months ahead of schedule.

Joining Page on his quest were singer Robert Plant, the original golden rock god, blonde of hair and bare of chest, with a voice from Olympus. Bassist and arranger John Paul Jones had the musical chops to match his guitarist. And drummer John Bonham? He was John Bonham. Enough said.

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In just a few short years, they went from a hastily assembled touring band to the most exciting live act on the planet, swiftly moving from theatres to arenas and beyond to stadiums, with performances that were loud, loose and eye-wateringly lucrative. Led Zeppelin were the 1970s. At least for a while.

But how much do you really know about Zeppelin’s beginnings? Like the critically acclaimed Becoming Led Zeppelin documentary, this quiz dives into the dawn of one of rock’s greatest bands. Let us know how you got on in the comments.