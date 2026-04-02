Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert facing charge of attempted murder of Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates' 79-year-old father

Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert has been charged with attempted second degree murder, and first degree assault, after being arrested for allegedly driving his car at Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates' 79-year-old father.



According to a report in The Baltimore Banner, Montgomery County Police were called to a property in Silver Spring, Maryland last night (April 1) where they found William Yates in the front yard with "trauma to his lower extremities." Yates was brought to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.



Members of the Yates family told police that Brady Ebert, who co-founded Turnstile with Brendan Yates, Sean Cullen, Franz Lyons and Daniel Fang in 2010, drove to the property on Timberlake Drive, honked his horn and yelled obscenities, before intentionally hitting William Yates with his vehicle.

Ebert, 33, of Silver Spring, was taken into custody yesterday night, and remains in custody, pending a bail review hearing to be held at 1pm local time at the District Court of Maryland for Montgomery County.



The guitarist parted ways with Turnstile in August 2022.

Following today's news, Turnstile have issued the following statement to Rolling Stone.



"Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence.

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"In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further. … We have no language left for Brady."



In February, Brady was fired from his most recent band, The S.E.T. (The Self Evident Truth), after writing a social media post accusing Turnstile of bandwagon-jumping on liberal political issues, and also financial mismanagement in regards to his time in the band.



The guitarist also claimed that his former bandmates were falsely seeking to secure a restraining order against him.

Following his post,The S.E.T. responded by sacking Ebert, writing on Instagram, "Brady is no longer a member of The S.E.T. We will not stand by his ridiculous comments and behavior toward the members of our band and our community.."



More on this story as it develops.