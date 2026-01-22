The fossilised remains of a magnificent dinosaur skull have been named in honour of Ozzy Osbourne. The Triceratops skull, which dates from the Late Cretaceous period (68-66 million years ago), is to go on public display at the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, an annual event held at multiple locations across the city later this month.

The skull, which was originally found in Hell Creek Formation, Montana, has been restored by the Geoworld Paleontological Laboratory in Italy. Work was completed in the days following the Black Sabbath frontman's death in July last year, and the skull was then named "Ozzy" at the behest of Vladislav Shabalin, creator of 'Fossils Of The Rock', an exhibition of Led Zeppelin-themed fossil art built at the laboratory. Shabalin, who was born in Russia, attended the Moscow Peace Festival in 1989, where Ozzy performed.

"The fossilised Triceratops skull (the scientific term Triceratops, from ancient Greek, literally means “three-horned face”) instantly evokes the gesture of the horns," say the lab. "Having ancient origins and different meanings (think of the symbolism linked to the horns of the sacred bull in Minoan civilization or the apotropaic use of horns, widespread especially in southern Italy), the “Horned Hand” is a recognized symbol in rock culture and in line with the mystical themes of the music of Black Sabbath: at their concerts, thousands of raised horned hands paid homage to the band and expressed unity and belonging.

"Herbivorous but equipped with powerful horns and a formidable bony collar, it was not a docile animal but a creature capable of defending itself from more fearsome predators such as the T. Rex. Like a fantastic beast sprung from Dante's Inferno or born from Goya's nightmares, the mythical giant could well represent Osbourne, already a legend in his lifetime.

"A charismatic personality and true rock icon, with his eccentric style, theatrical poses, and songs that have touched millions, the 'Prince of Darkness,' as he was also nicknamed, influenced the culture of his time, musical and beyond, shaping the genre and inspiring generations of musicians.

Other tributes to Ozzy include Ozzy the Bull, the giant mechanical bull installed at Birmingham's New Street railway station, the tree frog Dendropsophus Ozzyi (named because its call sounds like a bat), and the microbe Metallosphaera Ozzyi (named after its ability to survive in extreme, "metal" environments).

(Image credit: Geoworld Paleontological Laboratory)