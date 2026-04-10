“Two iconic albums! One unforgettable night!” Thirty Seconds To Mars announce A Beautiful Lie vs This Is War arena tour

Thirty Seconds To Mars have announced plans for arena shows in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe next year, featuring setlists focussing on their A Beautiful Lie and This Is War albums.



“Two iconic albums! One unforgettable night!” the band declared on their social media channels announcing the tour, which will launch at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on April 6, 2027.

Released in 2005 when the Los Angeles band were a four-piece, A Beautiful Lie saw Jared Leto's band break into rock's mainstream, with double-platinum single The Kill, From Yesterday and the title track all becoming radio hits in the US. The album has sold over 1.2 million copies in the US, and was certified platinum in both the UK and Germany.

The group's third album, 2009's This Is War, was even more successful, breaking into the Top 20 in both the US and UK, and selling over four million copies worldwide.

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The group's most recent record, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, was released in 2023.

Thirty Seconds To Mars - A Beautiful Lie vs This Is War tour

Apr 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Apr 08: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Apr 09: Valencia Roig Arena, Spain

Apr 11: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Apr 12: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 14: Vienna Stadthalle D, Austria

Apr 17: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 18: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 20: Hanover ZAG Arena, Germany

Apr 21: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Apr 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Apr 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Apr 26: Paris Accor Arena, France

Apr 28: London O2 Arena, UK

Apr 29: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

May 01: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

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Earlier this year, British comedian Jack Whitehall revealed that Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto requested that he be introduced as "the biggest rock star on the planet" when Whitehall was presenting the BRIT awards.



Whitehall told BBC Radio 2: "He didn’t like his intro, and then during the show, whilst I was up on stage hosting it, one of the producers found him by the autocue with his publicist changing my script, actually deleting the intro and typing in his own one."