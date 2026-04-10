“Two iconic albums! One unforgettable night!” Thirty Seconds To Mars announce A Beautiful Lie vs This Is War arena tour
Jared Leto's band line up extensive arena tour
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Thirty Seconds To Mars have announced plans for arena shows in the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe next year, featuring setlists focussing on their A Beautiful Lie and This Is War albums.
“Two iconic albums! One unforgettable night!” the band declared on their social media channels announcing the tour, which will launch at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on April 6, 2027.
Released in 2005 when the Los Angeles band were a four-piece, A Beautiful Lie saw Jared Leto's band break into rock's mainstream, with double-platinum single The Kill, From Yesterday and the title track all becoming radio hits in the US. The album has sold over 1.2 million copies in the US, and was certified platinum in both the UK and Germany.
The group's third album, 2009's This Is War, was even more successful, breaking into the Top 20 in both the US and UK, and selling over four million copies worldwide.Article continues below
The group's most recent record, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, was released in 2023.
Thirty Seconds To Mars - A Beautiful Lie vs This Is War tour
Apr 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Apr 08: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain
Apr 09: Valencia Roig Arena, Spain
Apr 11: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy
Apr 12: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 14: Vienna Stadthalle D, Austria
Apr 17: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Apr 18: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Apr 20: Hanover ZAG Arena, Germany
Apr 21: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Apr 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Apr 25: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Apr 26: Paris Accor Arena, France
Apr 28: London O2 Arena, UK
Apr 29: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
May 01: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
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Earlier this year, British comedian Jack Whitehall revealed that Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto requested that he be introduced as "the biggest rock star on the planet" when Whitehall was presenting the BRIT awards.
Whitehall told BBC Radio 2: "He didn’t like his intro, and then during the show, whilst I was up on stage hosting it, one of the producers found him by the autocue with his publicist changing my script, actually deleting the intro and typing in his own one."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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