To the uninitiated, The Warning seem to have burst out of nowhere with the oven-ready buzz of a Måneskin or their labelmates Greta Van Fleet, but Keep Me Fed is the band's fourth album. And it's pretty damn good.

The Villarreal Vélez sisters from Monterrey have been rocking out together since they were kids, so it's no surprise that their sound is taut and assured with ample shit-kicking swagger. All of which applies on lead single S!CK.

Six Feet Deep is an urgently compelling opener permeated by crunchy guitars and Daniela's svelte vocals - Halestorm and QOTSA are obvious references. They sound even more energised on the Spanish-language Qué Más Quieres, which hones in on flurries of driving riffs.

Everything here has a distinctly box-office feel that showcases their chops and well-earned credentials. The future looks bright for this sisterhood.