Watch Sebastian Bach sing We're Not Gonna Take It at debut show with Twisted Sister
Twisted Sister's new man Sebastian Bach performed with the band for the first time in their home state of New Jersey
Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach has played his first show with Twisted Sister. Bach was announced as Dee Snider's replacement back in March, when Snider was obliged to retire from live performance on doctor's orders.
Twisted Sister – billed as Bent Brother – gave Bach his debut at the 2500-capacity Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on Saturday night, a warm-up for the band's previously announced appearance at the Borealis Theatre in Palmer, Alaska, on September 4. The show was the band's first at the Starland since a 2015 performance honouring late Twisted Sister drummer A.J. Pero.
At the climax of a 17-song set that included two Skid Row songs – I Remember You and Youth Gone Wild – the band played the classic We're Not Gonna Take It. A fan-shot video of the performance is embedded below.
"When I sing Twisted Sister music, I’m like a steamroller," Bach told Classic Rock earlier this year. "I’m a beast. I’m out of control."
"The question was not whether Sebastian could do this; I knew that he could," added guitarist Jay Jay French. "He was phenomenal."
Since announcing an initial four-show schedule of September dates, the revamped Twisted Sister lineup has confirmed a series of shows in the final quarter of the year. Full dates below.
Twisted Sister – Starland Ballroom setlist
What You Don't Know (Sure Can Hurt You)
You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll
We're Gonna Make It
Shoot 'Em Down
Tear It Loose
Destroyer
The Kids Are Back
Like A Knife in the Back
Ride To Live, Live To Ride
Under The Blade
The Beast
Burn In Hell
The Price
I Remember You
I Wanna Rock
Youth Gone Wild
We're Not Gonna Take It
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Twisted Sister feat. Sebastian Bach: Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted tour dates
Sep 04: Palmer Borealis Theatre, AK
Sep 06: Salem L.B. Day Amphitheater, OR
Sep 12: Choctaw Grand Theater Durant, OK
Sep 27: Puyallup Washington State Fair, WA
Oct 02: West Springfield The Big E, MA
Oct 08: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON
Oct 10: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, ON
Oct 18: Gary Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, IN
Nov 12: Bristol Hard Rock Live Bristol, VA
Nov 14: Charles Town The Event Center at Hollywood Casino, WV
Dec 11: St. Petersburg Fergs Pavilion, FL
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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