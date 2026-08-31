Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach has played his first show with Twisted Sister. Bach was announced as Dee Snider's replacement back in March, when Snider was obliged to retire from live performance on doctor's orders.

Twisted Sister – billed as Bent Brother – gave Bach his debut at the 2500-capacity Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on Saturday night, a warm-up for the band's previously announced appearance at the Borealis Theatre in Palmer, Alaska, on September 4. The show was the band's first at the Starland since a 2015 performance honouring late Twisted Sister drummer A.J. Pero.

At the climax of a 17-song set that included two Skid Row songs – I Remember You and Youth Gone Wild – the band played the classic We're Not Gonna Take It. A fan-shot video of the performance is embedded below.

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"When I sing Twisted Sister music, I’m like a steamroller," Bach told Classic Rock earlier this year. "I’m a beast. I’m out of control."

"The question was not whether Sebastian could do this; I knew that he could," added guitarist Jay Jay French. "He was phenomenal."

Since announcing an initial four-show schedule of September dates, the revamped Twisted Sister lineup has confirmed a series of shows in the final quarter of the year. Full dates below.

Bent Brother (Twisted Sister w/Sebastian Bach) - We're Not Going To Take It live 8-28-26 - YouTube Watch On

Twisted Sister – Starland Ballroom setlist

What You Don't Know (Sure Can Hurt You)

You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll

We're Gonna Make It

Shoot 'Em Down

Tear It Loose

Destroyer

The Kids Are Back

Like A Knife in the Back

Ride To Live, Live To Ride

Under The Blade

The Beast

Burn In Hell

The Price

I Remember You

I Wanna Rock

Youth Gone Wild

We're Not Gonna Take It

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Sep 04: Palmer Borealis Theatre, AK

Sep 06: Salem L.B. Day Amphitheater, OR

Sep 12: Choctaw Grand Theater Durant, OK

Sep 27: Puyallup Washington State Fair, WA

Oct 02: West Springfield The Big E, MA

Oct 08: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON

Oct 10: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, ON

Oct 18: Gary Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, IN

Nov 12: Bristol Hard Rock Live Bristol, VA

Nov 14: Charles Town The Event Center at Hollywood Casino, WV

Dec 11: St. Petersburg Fergs Pavilion, FL

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