Neil Young has launched a new song, Big Crime, and the lyrics don't pull any punches in their criticism of US President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to the streets of Washington, DC.

Young debuted the song during his show with the Chrome Hearts at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL, on Wednesday night, and has now released a version recorded during the soundcheck for that show.

Young's recent protest songs have left little room for ambiguity, from 2006's Let’s Impeach the President to this year's Let's Roll Again ("If you're a fascist, then get a Tesla"), and Big Crime is no exception.

Don’t need no fascist rules

Don’t want no fascist schools

Don’t want soldiers on our streets

There’s big crime in DC at the White House

There’s big crime in DC at the White House

Got to get the fascists out

Got to clean the White House out

Don’t want soldiers on our streets

There’s big crime in DC at the White House

There’s big crime in DC at the White House

The next show on Neil Young and The Chromes Hearts' Love Earth World Tour is at the BMO Pavilion in Milwaukee, WI. Full dates below.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts - Big Crime (chicago sound check) - (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Aug 29: Milwaukee BMO Pavilion, WI

Sep 01: Denver Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre , CO

Sep 04: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle, WA

Sep 06: Vancouver Deer Lake Park, BC

Sep 08: Vancouver Deer Lake Park, BC

Sep 10: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Sep 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

