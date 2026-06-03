"A kick in the arse and a smack in the face, this album does what politicians don't - tell the truth." Irish punk Meryl Streek announces new album Stories They Don’t Teach You At School, shares single Rotten Fruit featuring Steve Ignorant from Crass
Ireland's most incendiary dissenting voice returns
Dublin punk disruptor Meryl Streek has announced details of his forthcoming third album, Stories They Don’t Teach You At School.
The follow-up to 2024's acclaimed Songs For The Deceased, the twelve-track album will be released via Venn Records (Bob Vylan, Gallows, High Vis) on October 9. Its first single, Rotten Fruit, featuring Steve Ignorant from legendary UK anarchy punk pioneers CRASS, is out today.
Rotten Fruit explores how media shapes our perception of the daily news, where we wake up each day to a steady stream of negative stories controlled by news outlets. It reflects feelings of lost hope and being overwhelmed by negativity, while questioning the decisions made by world leaders that seem to push society further backwards.
Speaking of Steve Ignorant's guest appearance on the song, Meryl Streek says, “I, along with many others, wouldn't be doing this music without Steve’s years of work, and to have him on this track with me means a lot. I think it turned out great and I hope CRASS fans like it as much as Meryl Streek fans.”
Other guests on the album include comedian Phil Jupitus, Gallows guitarist Laurent ‘Lags’ Barnard, Pete Holidai from The Radiators From Space and Irish social media star Frankie McNamara, author, thinker, and the brains behind the instagram account Meditations for The Anxious Mind.
Stories They Don’t Teach You At School taps into life lessons and the harsh realities of living in modern Ireland. It can be pre-ordered here.
“We’re not pre-warned about issues like depression, addiction, homelessness and cost of living,” says Streek. “These are matters we’re forced to deal with later in life, with zero preparation.”
The album tracklist is:
1. Welcome
2. Rotten Fruit (feat. Steve Ignorant)
3. Rags to Riches
4. Council Estates
5. Depression
6. Kelly
7. Be The Hammer
8. The Chancer
9. Housing For All
10. Bullet
11. Life Is Not A Rehearsal
12. Frankie’s Theme
Watch the video for Rotten Fruit below.
Meryl Streek will play a series of UK in-store shows around the album release.
Oct 09: Norwich Venus Vinyl
Oct 10: Coventry Just Dropped In
Oct 11: Leeds Crash
Oct 12: Oxford Truck
Oct 13: Southsea Pie & Vinyl
Oct 14: Kingston Banquet @ The Fighting Cocks
Oct 15: Brighton Resident
Full details here.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.