Oscar-winning Irish singer-songwriter and actor Glen Hansard dead at 56

Irish singer-songwriter and actor Glen Hansard has died, aged 56.

The musician and actor was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lucan, on the outskirts of Dublin, early today, July 29.



The frontman of The Frames, Hansard also played guitar in Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder's solo band The Earthlings, and was one half of folk rock duo The Swell Season, as well as a successful solo artist.

Irish President Catherine Connolly paid tribute to Hansard, describing him as "one of the vital driving influences of the Irish music world."

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Connolly's statement said, "As President of Ireland, may I join with all of those who have expressed such shock on learning of the death of Glen Hansard.

"Glen Hansard will be remembered as one of Ireland’s great singer-songwriters. Glen and his band the Frames stood out as one of the leaders of the thriving wave of Irish bands who emerged in the 1990s and were the source of so much inspiration to a generation of young people and musicians... Glen was one of the vital driving influences of the Irish music world, bringing people together in the sharing of live music. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him or experienced his work."

Hansard first came to international attention when he played the role of guitar player Outspan Foster in the 1991 film The Commitments. That same year his band The Frames released their debut album Another Love Song on Island Records.



In 2006, the singer-songwriter released his first album without The Frames, teaming up with Czech singer and multi-instrumentalist Markéta Irglová on The Swell Season. The following year the pair starred together in, and wrote the soundtrack for, Irish indie film Once: the song Falling Slowly from the film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.



A long-time friend of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Hansard toured with Vedder as a solo artist: following the release of Vedder's 2022 solo record, Earthling, he also played guitar in Vedder's solo band, alongside producer/guitarist Andrew Watt, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghofferf, RHCP drummer Chad Smith and AC/DC bassist Chris Chaney.

Hansard was also well-known in Ireland for his charity work, hosting an annual Christmas Eve busk in Dublin’s city centre, at which he was regularly joined by U2 frontman Bono, to benefit homeless charities.



Former Irish President Michael D Higgins described the Dubliner as "a wonderful musician and performer, a troubadour whose gift for storytelling brought so much joy to audiences across the world".