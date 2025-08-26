"I can’t imagine using that song as a political rallying theme, particularly when you seem to be the person who I’m screaming about." John Fogerty on the classic Creedence Clearwater Revival song that Donald Trump has completely misunderstood

Back in 2020, John Fogerty issued a 'cease-and-desist' order to Donald Trump demanding that he stop using Creedence Clearwater Revival's Fortunate Son at his political campaign rallies.



"He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse," the Californian musician wrote on Twitter. "I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes. Mr Trump is a prime example of both of these issues."

But when Trump hosted a military parade in Washington DC in June, on what just happened be his birthday, once again Fortunate Son cropped up, albeit this time an instrumental version of CCR's 1969 hit.

It's easy to understand why, in a new interview with Vulture, Fogerty singles out Fortunate Son as his 'most misunderstood song'.



"That’s misunderstood by a small percentage of people - people who seem to be conservative, right-wing, and probably Republican or some other 'ism' in that category," the 80-year-old musician tells writer Devon Ivie. "And most notably by Mr Trump.



"It’s happened before where people thought it was a patriotic ditty to wave the flag and all that, not really understanding the cynicism and absolute defiance I had in the song," he continues. "I mean, even if you don’t hear the rest of it, you should at least hear, 'It ain’t me, I ain’t no fortunate son'. But if you don’t, then I guess you’re able to see the song in a different way."



Fogerty adds, "How can I say this? I can’t imagine using that song as a political rallying theme, particularly when you seem to be the person who I’m screaming about in the song on all three counts. It’s hilarious to me.



"Maybe I’m the one that misunderstands it, who knows?"

A number of rock bands - from Circle Jerks to U2 - have covered Fortunate Son over the years, and John Fogerty recorded a version with Foo Fighters for his 2013 album Wrote A Song For Everyone.

