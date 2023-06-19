Corey Taylor voices his support as Slipknot's original vocalist Anders Colsefni unveils plans to perform Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat in full to honour Joey Jordison and Paul Gray

Slipknot's original vocalist Anders Colsefni will be performing the band's 1996 self-released album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in full on the Nu-Metal Mayhem tour.

The co-headline trek will see Colsefni share the stage with former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavi for a run across Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on October 11 in Sydney.

Supported by his backing band The Feeders, Anders' full performance will serve as the first time the album has been heard live in 27 years - it may also be the last time it's ever heard again.

Speaking of the venture, the vocalist says: "Ever since Xen [Kaosis singer] called me and let me know we were on for the tour, I have been training every day, not just vocals but kickboxing and cardio. I am fit, strong and ready to tear Australasia apart! I am psyched to pull this record out of the crypt and deliver it again… probably for the last time ever.

“Australia is at the top of my list of places I have toured,” adds Waylon. “The people, the atmosphere and the weather are mind-blowing. I am also honoured to finally get down to meet all my New Zealand fans. It’s just going to be amazing.”

Last Friday (June 16), Slipknot mainman Corey Taylor took to Twitter to show his support to Anders, writing: "Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know @anderscolsefni is going to crush them."

In a new statement shared to Blabbermouth, Colsefni promised to perform Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat with the "same level of aggression and volatility" as he did when it was originally released, and says that the the tour will be a tribute to the late Joey Jordison and Paul Gray.



Anders vows: "As many of you are aware, I am not big on social media or talking in the press but with the growing amount of interest in my forthcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, I feel it is time to issue a statement.

"My performances as part of this tour are dedicated to my fallen brothers, Joey and Paul. I miss you both dearly. I will be drawing on you both to deliver these songs to our fans with the same level of aggression and volatility that we did together 27 years ago.

"I'd like to acknowledge the vast outpouring of support from my fans all over the world. It has been extremely touching to know how much faith you have had in me for all these years. I will do you all proud.

"I will endeavor to keep the set as authentic to the emotions and sentiments of which they are written but I will deliver them as I am now, not the kid I once was. Since these songs were written almost three decades ago, I have had many great opportunities in various bands to hone my vocal abilities, and stagecraft and to grow as a person.

"In response to Corey's well wishes I'd like to say 'Thank you'. It may come as a surprise to many maggots, but it is actually Corey who I have maintained an ongoing friendship since my departure from the band. There has only ever been a kinship between us. I consider Corey a true brother and he has always had my back, and I his.

"Thank you all again for your adoration and support and I look forward to delivering Australasia 'Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.' for the first time ever. Long live the KNOT."

Check out the tour dates below:

Oct 11: Sydney Crowbar, Australia

Oct 12: Adelaide Enigma Bar, Australia

Oct 13: Melbourne Bendigo Hotel, Australia

Oct 14: Brisbane Mansfield Tavern Australia

Oct 15: Goldcoast Mo's Desert Clubhouse, Australia

Oct 16: Toowoomba Irish Club Hotel, Australia

Oct 18: Auckland Neck Of The Woods, New Zealand

Oct 19: Taranaki 8 Bar Pool And Darts, New Zealand

Oct 20: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand

Oct 21: Christchurch The Embankment, New Zealand

Oct 22: Queenstown Yonder, New Zealand

Oct 23: Dunedin Dive, New Zealand