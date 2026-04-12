No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease. Dumont confirmed the news on social media, just weeks ahead of the commencement of No Doubt's residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

“The last couple months, getting ready for the No Doubt Sphere shows, it’s been very fun," says Dumont. "Looking through old footage and looking at old photographs and relearning old songs and rehearsing and creating all the video stuff for the Sphere.

"It’s kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I’ve gotten to lead, as a musician all these years. It’s thanks for our families and our friends and our listeners and you and everyone who’s come to our shows over the years.

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"So a number of years ago I was experiencing a number of symptoms. I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, did a whole bunch of tests, and I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease. It’s been a struggle, it’s a struggle every day."

Early-onset Parkinson’s disease (EOPD) is generally defined as occurring before the age of 50 (Dumont is now 58), with symptons including tremors, stiffness/rigidity, reduced arm swing, masked facial expressions, and early non-motor issues like constipation and loss of smell. A progressive neurological disorder with no known cure, Parkinson's symptons can be effectively managed using medication and therapy.

“The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well,” Dumont continues. “I’ve just been very inspired by other people who have come out to talk about their health issues on social media and that sort of thing. I think it helps erase some of the stigma and it raises awareness obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research.”

“I’m really excited about the shows, can’t wait to see everybody."

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Dumont's bandmates have offered their support, with No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal saying, “Love you beyond words, my friend. Can’t wait to get on stage with you again", and drummer Adrian Young commenting, "My friend, bandmate, and hero... I love you, brother."

No Doubt's Sphere residency begins on May 6 and runs through June 13. Full dates below.

No Doubt live 2026

May 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 08: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 09: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 13: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 15: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 16: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 21: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 23: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 24: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 27: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 29: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 03: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 05: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 10: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 12: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jun 13: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Find No Doubt tickets.