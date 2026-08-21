A fundraiser has been set up to support guitar great Chris Spedding, who has been diagnosed with blood cancer. The 82-year-old, who has played with Roxy Music, Bryan Ferry, Elton John, John Cale, Jack Bruce, Tom Waits, Paul McCartney and more – as well as playing pivotal early roles in the careers of The Cramps and The Sex Pistols – has just started an intensive, nine-month course of chemotherapy.

"In recent months, Chris was diagnosed with large B-cell high-grade, non-Hodgkin lymphoma," says campaign organiser Eden Cole. "Because this fight will pause his ability to work and tour, Chris and his wife, Jody, need our support to help cover essential living expenses and additional medical expenses as they navigate this difficult period.

"Anyone who knows Chris knows he is a kind, generous soul who would step up for anyone in need. For decades, he has given us unforgettable music. Now, it is our turn to rally around him to show our appreciation for him during this challenging time."

The campaign, which hopes to raise £50,000 to support Spedding, is online now.

Spedding has also played with Roger Daltrey, Joan Armatrading, Donovan, Cass Elliott, Art Garfunkel, John Lodge, Frankie Miller, Harry Nilsson, The Vibrators, Jeff Wayne, Pretenders and more, and is famous for turning down the opportunity to tour with the Rolling Stones in 1975, having already committed to live work with folkie Roy Harper.

In addition to his session and live work, Spedding also produced the first demo tapes by the Sex Pistols and The Cramps.