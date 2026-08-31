Watch Billy Idol join members of Green Day and Blink-182 in star-studded performance at Ramones 50th anniversary celebration

An array of stars from the punk rock world joined forces at the weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of The Ramones' self-titled debut album.

Green Day frontman Bill Joe Armstrong, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Rancid mainman Tim Armstrong and CJ Ramone performed as a supergroup called The Cretin Family at the official Ramones 50th Anniversary Tribute at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sunday, August 30.

And they welcomed a string of special guests including Billy Idol, The Linda Lindas and musician/comedian Fred Armisen to the stage as they performed The Ramones' hits.

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Video of the performances can be viewed below.

On the influence The Ramones had on him, Tim Armstrong says: "From the moment I first heard The Ramones, music was never the same. They are my favourite band of all time!"

Billie Joe Armstrong adds: "The spirit of The Ramones is alive in every backyard punk show, punk club and festival. Generation after generation of cretins and weirdos become Ramones lovers.

"Kids are influenced by the Ramones and they don't even know it yet."

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And Travis Barker says: "The Ramones are the blueprint. Punk rock wouldn't be what it is today without them. I'm honoured to celebrate 50 years of one of the greatest bands ever."

The Ramones' debut album was released in 1976 and had a seismic impact on the punk scene which was in its infancy in the UK.

Generation X bassist Tony James says: "When that album came out, all the English bands tripled speed overnight. Before The Ramones, bands might sound like the MC5, but punk rock is totally down to the Ramones."

Cretin Family w/ Billy Idol & Linda Lindas "Blitzkrieg Bop" Ramones 50th, Hollywood Forever, 8.30.26 - YouTube Watch On

Cretin Family "Sheena is a Punk Rocker" Ramones 50th, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, LA, CA 8.30.26 - YouTube Watch On

Cretin Family "Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio?" Ramones 50th, Hollywood Forever, LA, 8.30.26 - YouTube Watch On

Cretin Family w/ The Linda Lindas "California Sun" Ramones 50th, Hollywood Forever, LA, 8.30.26 - YouTube Watch On

Cretin Family w/ Fred Armisen "Danny Says" Ramones 50th Anniversary, Hollywood Forever, LA, 8.30.26 - YouTube Watch On