Formed in Essen in 1982, Kreator, along with Sodom, Destruction and Tankard, ascended to the Big Four of German thrash metal. Although Kreator never broke up, they faced some hard times in a career that has produced 16 albums.

Below, rhythm guitarist and frontman Mille Petrozza talks about their newly released album Krushers Of The World.

Last year was huge for you personally and for Kreator as a band, with the publishing of an autobiography (Your Heaven, My Hell), and the film (Hate & Hope) being shown in cinemas in Germany.

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Hate & Hope was a big success here, and the book made the bestsellers list. We are still looking for an English-language version of the book. It’s important to work with the right people.

Krushers Of The World retains Kreator’s usual ferocity but manages to add something that’s a little unique.

I totally agree with that, but [as the artist] it’s hard for me to define what’s different. There can be more spices – for instance we have a choir on three songs – but the foundation must be secure. The songs should work without the sugar coating.

After sixteen albums, does it become challenging to move the sound along yet remain within the parameters of the fans’ expectations? Iron Maiden do it, Status Quo did it…

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It’s funny you mention Status Quo, because they have a sound you shouldn’t mess with. We are more inspired by a band like Iron Maiden who have a signature sound but there’s still an evolution with each album. That’s what we aspire to.

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There are guest vocals on the track Tränenpalast, provided by (German melodic metallers) Hiraes singer Britta Görtz.

It’s a witchy voice. The song is about witches, based on the movie Susperia. The last album [Hate Über Alles, 2022] had a female voice, too, but Sofia Portanet was much more angelic than Britta.

The Big Four of German thrash never reached the heights of Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer or Anthrax. Did that enable the brutality of their music to remain undiluted?

[Shrugs] We always did our own thing, and each of those bands had their own style. I never felt part of any Big Four. To me, music is not a competition, and I do not concern myself with that theory, though I do understand why you asked the question.

At the end of every Kreator show, you roar: “It’s time to fly the flag of hate,” a reference to the title track of the band’s EP from 1987. Given what’s going on in the world right now, do you think that could be misconstrued?

People that come to a Kreator show know exactly what I mean. It’s just a cue to start the mosh-pit. I’m not saying: “Hate your neighbour, be a racist.” It’s a song I wrote at sixteen years old, and its meaning has changed, just like the world has changed. But, again, I get the question.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine is retiring over the next few years. Do you have any sort of timeline towards retirement?

No. Never. Dave has health issues and I don’t – knock on wood. But I just heard the new Megadeth album [and] it makes me kinda sad that he is calling it a day.

Krushers Of The World is available via Nuclear Blast.