The Rolling Stones are releasing a new song tomorrow, but under a fake name
The Cockroaches, aka The Rolling Stones, are set to release the first music from their 25th studio album
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The Rolling Stones will release the first song from their forthcoming 25th studio album tomorrow, April 11, but don't expect to find it on streaming services.
Rough and Twisted will be available as a vinyl-only 'white label' release, credited to The Cockroaches, a knowing nod to the legendary band's longevity, and a name used by the Stones in the past when playing secret shows.
Posters for The Cockroaches appeared in Camden, north London, earlier this week, featuring a QR code which leads to the homepage of the group's website. Fans interested in the 'mystery' band can sign up for further information, and/or purchase a T-shirt featuring the slogan, 'WHO THE FUCK ARE THE COCKROACHES?'Article continues below
Fans who signed up to the site have received a message reading "Pleased to meet you. Hope you guess my name," in a nod to the Stones' timeless single Sympathy For The Devil.
Online rumours suggest that the new Stones album, the follow-up to 2023's Hackney Diamonds, will be called Foreign Tongues. As with its predecessor, the album is produced by Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam), who has also produced the forthcoming Paul McCartney album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.
Online rumours also suggested that the first 'proper' single from Foreign Tongues is titled Mr. Charm.
"The Rolling Stones album has been in the can for some time now," a source recently told The Sun newspaper. "A lot of it was written and recorded a while back but there has been a lot of fine-tuning to make it perfect. They were back in Metropolis Studios in West London last year and now it’s ready to go."
At present, there are no live shows planned to accompany the album release.
“The Rolling Stones will play when they decide to, not before," a spokesman for the band tells The Times.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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