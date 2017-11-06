Witherfall - Nocturnes And Requiems album review

Witherfall can be considered, in some regards anyway, a breakaway act from fellow Los Angelinos White Wizzard. Guitarist Jake Dreyer and singer Joseph Michael played together for a while in the latter band, teaming up with bassist Adam Sagan of Circle II Circle/Into Eternity fame to create music equally metallic in nature, though based around Jake’s considerable ability as a shredder. Nocturnes And Requiems is their debut album, completed shortly after Adam lost a battle with blood cancer (its eight songs are dedicated to his memory). Virtuoso musicianship is, of course, Witherfall’s trump card, but they impregnate their high-octane six-string burn-ups with listenable melodies and the occasional quality chorus or two, voiced by the formidable Joseph Michael. And even better still, What We Are Dying For and The Great Awakening meld sweeping prog and power metal elements to the mix.