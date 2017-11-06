Witchery - I Am Legion album review

With its creators having belched out their blackened strain of thrash/speed metal for more than two decades, the chances are that you already have a good idea of what I Am Legion sounds like. Now onto their seventh studio set, the Swedes, known previously for a steady turnover of line-ups, retain the team responsible for last year’s praised 20th anniversary album, In His Infernal Majesty’s Service, also summoning Hank Shermann and Mike Wead of Mercyful Fate and King Diamond fame respectively, plus Nick Barker on the drums, as guests. The results are fast and furious, Chris Barkensjö hammering away at his double-bass kit, though the likes of Welcome, Night and True North reveal a welcome ability to moderate the tempos, the guitars of ex-The Haunted man Patrik Jensen and Rikard Rimfält savage yet with a cold, steely, clinical edge.