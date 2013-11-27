Trending

Weirdship: Weird Pieces Of The Puzzle

Finnish Prog Unsigned! contenders get their funk on.

Weirdship were one of the contenders in this year’s Prog Unsigned! competition, and if you like your prog with a funk-rock edge then their album’s well worth a listen. They’re based in Tampere, Finland, and bring with them an unabashed Nordic abandon that’s pretty far out there.

Opener Sister Speed Freak sets the tone – Jonas Von Titus’s funky drums, Matt Random’s slap bass and Make El Wierdo’s snatchy guitar create a sub-Chilli Peppers rhythm while frontman Dr Orsaken delivers an over-the-top theatrical vocal. V-Zeus-P’s honking sax adds to the retro, 50s tinge to reggae-flavoured Drive Thru Déjà Vu, while Stone strikes a gloomier tone with surreal lyrics (‘A million years ago I was a fucking mountain’).

The insistent 10-minute work Downtown Corridors is the best and proggiest song, a rocker with jarring time shifts and pleasingly odd guitar/organ unison lines. Again, Dr. Orsaken’s vocals will be the deal-maker or breaker here. Intense in parts, plain shrill in others, he’s aims for the quirk of a Peter Hammill with the lungs of a Serj Tankian; I bet he chews the stage up live.

Weirdship may not be fully-baked yet, but they’re spirited alright, and are coming to get us…