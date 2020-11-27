Volbeat hit the heights on Rewind, Replay, Rebound - Live In Deutschland

Volbeat: Rewind, Replay and Rebound - Live In Deutschland deals Volbeat Rewind, replay,... EMP UK £19.99 Rewind,Replay,Rebound:Live in... Amazon £35.44 Rewind,Replay,Rebound: Live... Amazon £35.44 Rewind,Replay,Rebound: Live... Amazon £53.50 Show More Deals

Bigger in Germany than Mercedes-Benz, it’s little wonder that Volbeat decided to record a slew of sold-out shows there for their live album.

When vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen says: “The German audience has always had a special place in our hearts since the very beginning. They have always supported us and still do”, he’s not kidding.

Back in 2013 I travelled out to Berlin to see them headline an enormous outdoor arena. It was in the middle of a storm that blew horizontal rain at the stage, but the frenzied German audience acted like it was the height of summer and AC/DC had just strolled on for the encore.

It sounds like little has changed, given the audience reaction in Stuttgart, Cologne and Hamburg to songs like Dead But Rising, For Evigt and Leviathan, Volbeat carried shoulder high, their songs in the eaves and filling the night.