Vaultwraith - Death Is Proof Of Satan’s Power album review

From its dazzling artwork to the bewitched insanity of the lyrics, Death Is Proof Of Satan’s Power strides proudly through extreme metal’s schlockiest outreaches and feels almost guaranteed to delight anyone who owns Suspiria on Blu-ray and listens to King Diamond on a regular basis. This is a gruffer, less-polished affair than the great Dane would favour, however, and while there are endless, ghoulish hooks to enjoy, Vaultwraith’s sound is driven along by a filth-ridden blackened thrash undertow, redolent of Usurper at their thuggish best. Songs like Ravaged In The Crimson Mist and High Priestess Of The Wolf Coven play out like hi-def snapshots of movie-inspired nightmares. More importantly, it’s heavy as hell, metal to the bone and one of the finest underground releases of late. Satan demands you check it out.