Thunder unplugged

Thunder fans are a dedicated lot, travelling from all over the country to see the band play seven songs and do a signing session to promote new album Wonder Days.

So, it’s only new stuff they’re playing? No, they mix it up. In fact, they kick off with Backstreet Symphony. And, just to show how fallible even the most pro bands can be, the song is stopped twice because of problems. But it all adds to the fun. And the song still stings even when played acoustically.

What new songs did they do? We get to hear Black Water, Broken and Resurrection Day. It says much about their quality that all three sound like old friends, and slip neatly into the Thunder environment.

**Is Ben Matthews back? **He sure is. After his recent, serious health problems, it was good to see him back in the saddle – or rather, on the stool. And no fuss is made of his return. He just gets on with the music. Matthews doesn’t need public displays of emotion from his bandmates and fans to know how delighted everyone is to see him return.

**Is the Thunder humour still intact? **What do you think? They’re still Loveable London Larrikins. This comes through when Danny Bowes shows how pleased he is with the singalong portion during Resurrection Day by telling everyone, “I think it will work live”, only for Luke Morley to witheringly inform him: “We’re playing live now!”.

And cajoling everyone to join in at the end of Low Life In High Places, Bowes employs some ‘unintentional’ double entendres. For instance, “I’ll guide you in!” - Oooo, er – following by “I’ll start you, and you can finish yourselves off!” - Matron!

**Was it a worthwhile exercise? **The nature of the beast is to promote the new album. But the half hour performance is entertaining, and shows the band are limbering up well for the upcoming tour. Huge grins all round. Thunder are still putting the ‘party’ in ‘art’!