The Moody Blues Live In London

Just as A Whiter Shade Of Pale has overshadowed Procol Harum’s early progressive tendencies, the epic romance of Nights In White Satin has perhaps photo- bombed the Moody Blues’ back catalogue more than is ideal. Nobody complains about recording a much-beloved, career-extending anthem, of course, but you do wonder if the Moodies get due credit as bold musical pioneers. Certainly Days Of Future Passed and In Search Of The Lost Chord are among the most mind-bending and significant concept albums ever made, fusing melody and mystery with ambitious aplomb.

“Keep smiling,” urges Lodge, and having witnessed one of the great British bands serve as mood enhancers, we do.