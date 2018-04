Europe’s heaviest travelling carnival of metal, Sonisphere, kicks off in, somewhat appropriately, in Finland, on the beach! (Although Helsinki’s Hietaniemi beach is more Cleethorpes on a wet bank holiday in November than palm-treed island paradise). But, no one’s turned up to sunbathe, they’ve turned up to headbang, and totally lose their ‘paska’, as the locals say. And with a line-up that’d give the Finnish devil-god Perkele himself numb balls, why the hell wouldn’t you?!