Tetragrammacide - Primal Incinerators Of Moral Matrix album review

Metal bands have been trying to conjure a suitable soundtrack to the impending apocalypse for decades, but Tetragrammacide have just recorded an album so ugly, violent and unstoppable that you might conceivably choose Armageddon in favour of exposing yourself to this utterly insane eruption of unholy noise. Ostensibly a blackened death metal band with a penchant for sonic chaos, this Kolkata trio are wild, unhinged and extreme in a way that few bands could hope to achieve. Every song amounts to a sustained assault on the senses as grotesque, amorphous riffs churn and twist around a jarring core of blasts, kicks and inhuman bellowing. It’s simultaneously mesmerising, exhilarating and like having your severed but living head stuck inside a turbo- charged washing machine full of nails, razorblades and grenades, while all Hell’s demons assail your shrieking, terrified face. Fucking astonishing.

For fans of: Archgoat, Black Witchery, Impiety