Statues - No Grave, No Burial album review

An album based around a fictional civil war was always going to be aggressive and desolate, and these are two moods that Perth’s Statues paint across a vast canvas. The fertile soil of Australia’s heavy scene has birthed many hardcore bands in recent years, and this five-piece are amongst the most progressive. Even so, sound-wise it’s not the most adventurous record to hit the scene this year, but you can’t deny genuine emotion. Alex Shorn’s strained, throaty vocals soar over the expansive guitars that still maintain a certain Rage Against The Machine swagger and bounce. Elements of post-metal litter the soundscape, offering breathing space between the rampant, punkier tracks like Unrest. But it’s the title track where Statues hit hardest, with the crashing, spacious guitars threatening to swallow you whole… and it would succeed, if only the runtime wasn’t so unnervingly short.