Sony WF-1000X headphones review

Depending on who you ask, Apple’s entirely wire-free AirPods headphones are either a triumph of technology or a good way of spotting morons who are easily parted with their money. The truth, as usual, is probably somewhere in the middle, and these truly wireless Sony in-ears both sound better than AirPods and make you stand out less in the supermarket. But how do they check out when compared to other wireless headphones on the market? We ask our experts at TechRadar and What Hi-Fi for the low down on the Sony WF-1000X.

TechRadar say...

TechRadar were impressed with the noise cancelling technology in use here, saying: "With everyone rushing to bring out true wireless headphones, Sony has done well to find a unique feature in the form of noise-cancellation – and what’s more surprising is that it achieves this so well, without compromising on sound quality, and while still providing a battery life that should be capable of handling most daily use."

They point out they're not the most slimline of wireless earbuds – "they protrude slightly from the ears, and the elongated housing that contains their aerials is bulky" – and have a slight gripe that that bulkiness doesn't lead to 100% perfect connectivity. Still, it's a small concern in an otherwise impressive headphone.

"If you’ve been looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds, then the Sony WF-1000X do enough to impress," they conclude. "They pack in all the features of a pair of over-ear headphones, and they do it with zero wires at all. If this is what true wireless earbuds are capable of then we can’t wait to see where the form-factor goes next."

What Hi-Fi say...

What Hi-Fi were keen to point out the headphones' balanced, detailed sound, felt that they were good with timing and dynamics, also appreciated the noise-cancelling element and were impressed that the carry case doubles up as a charger. "We can’t help but recommend the WF-1000Xs to anyone eager for a pair of truly wireless, noise-cancelling in-ears," they say. "In the landscape of this particular market, this is the best product we’ve had the pleasure of testing so far."