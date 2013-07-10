Slobber Pup: Black Aces

The laid-back blues guitar and Canterbury-style organ that open this frequently astonishing collaboration are deceptive. Accuser begins innocuously enough but quickly erupts into thrilling blasts of sulphurous improvisation with an unerring velocity that hits the mark every time.

Like the rest of what follows it’s a truly fearsome onslaught, and not for listeners of a nervous disposition. Amid the slabs of Hammond organ and howling lead lines, Balazs Pandi’s drumming presents an unstoppable tirade of querulous double-pedal incursions cleverly leaving just enough room for bassist Trevor Dunn’s surprisingly melodic undertow.

Taint Of Satan finds guitarist Joe Morris scratching deep marks against the queasy pitch and roll of a teetering rhythm. Each note seems to be a fevered narrative babbling about an unholy collusion between metal, grindcore and uproarious avant-garde. The spirit of Tony Williams’ Lifetime haunts these five bone-shaking tracks, less in their vocabulary than in their uncompromising surrender to the moment.

Here, players can forget who they are and where they’ve been, and let this avalanche of remarkable music speak for itself.