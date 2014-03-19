September Code: Remembering Mirrors

This rising Greek band's second album by mixes tasteful technicality and atmospherics. Occupying the musical spaces between Porcupine Tree, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Korn, this makes occasional interesting forays into other territory, while vocalist Dim Koskinas successfully shimmies between Kroeger and Hetfield-esque performances.

Humanize sets the pace, its dark, floaty piano and keys morphing into crunchy, percussive guitars and precise bass and drums. A highlight, Before You (Be For You) is in a similar yet more dramatic vein: moody verses punctuated by clever, classy drumming from John Dimoulas (also the band’s main lyricist) open up to heavyweight catchy choruses.

Notable departures from the basic template demonstrate the band’s potential reach. Whimsical acoustic guitar-based Ordinary Orbit is particularly reminiscent of The Moody Blues, and Sub-Care is just beautiful, multi-layered choral singing. The majestic title track adds real depth by female vocals and a blistering guitar solo (not enough of them here).

A few tracks may border on filler, but this is an impressive offering for fans of sombre, melancholic funk metal with some lovely twists.