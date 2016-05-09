Rich Robinson: Llama Blues EP

Released in 2011 as a companion to his Through A Crooked Sun album, the Llama Blues EP is the most bluesy thing that Rich Robinson has done solo. The four tracks were recorded in a tiny room with a vintage RCA ribbon mic and amps to match, and you can feel the claustrophobia on the opening By The Light Of The Sunset Moon, while distorted vocals conjure up the ghosts of the great Delta bluesmen.

Look Through My Window promises more of the same but makes room for neat slide guitar fills, while The Broken Stick Crown and Run Run have a slow-burning feel as layered guitars glide around each other. Hopefully Robinson will turn this brief encounter into a longer-lasting affair.