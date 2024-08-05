“Personal and sometimes uncomfortable … an elegant exploration of the abyss for those willing to be drawn in”: Returned To The Earth’s Stalagmite Steeple

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Returned To The Earth may have flown under the radar for many people. Yet the Warwickshire band – centred around singer and guitarist Robin Peachey – have released a steady stream of quality albums, Stalagmite Steeple being their fifth in eight years, and their second for the prog-friendly Giant Electric Pea label.

Staunchly unhurried, often atmospheric and melancholic, occasionally dark and sombre and with a consistently dreamy undercurrent, Stalagmite Steeple’s six tracks weave together studied, smooth instrumentation and the warm, yearning intonation of Peachy’s voice.

Although the music paints suggestive sonic portraits, he does much of the heavy lifting in terms of tone and emotional impact with a delivery that sits somewhere between Steven Wilson and Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys fame.

Dark Morality opens the album with mournful ambience and sparse piano. As guitar and drums join, it takes on almost a surreal funereal quality. It aptly sets the scene for the album with its themes and the band’s insistence on moulding rock music that never quite rocks out.

It hints that life is merely the route we experience as we await its inevitable final destination

The title track is the longest on the album. Although mostly a full-band affair, its first couple of minutes seem to refuse to build beyond its taut minimalism, which foreshadows the middle section’s spaced out piano and bass. Peachy’s melodic lead guitar flourishes are characteristically measured – his poignant and passionate playing crops up throughout.

Meaningless To Worth is a rare instance of an exhortation to hope on an album of almost unrelentingly negative themes and bleak reflections, albeit couched as a reaction to the oppressive forces assembled against us. Featuring a lilting vocal floating above light synth pad sounds and acoustic guitar, it teases musical release for over four minutes before bass, drums and lead guitar finally kick in.

The record requires patience and a willingness to be taken on what often feels like a very personal and sometimes uncomfortable journey. There’s much here about loss and the inner world of depression.

The Final Time explores the impact of losing someone close and the repressed anger and confusion that results. Die For Me contains a controlled rant about the vagaries of existence. Repeatedly it hints that life is merely the route we experience as we await its inevitable final destination.

Clearly very carefully constructed and absolutely not mere experimental ambient noodlings, there’s little in the way of technical flash or rock bombast – instead, it offers an elegant exploration of the abyss for those willing to be drawn in.

